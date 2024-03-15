Sign inSubscribe
Governance

LSMI production sees 1.84% YoY growth in January

Despite the monthly gains, the cumulative performance for the 7MFY24 indicates a 0.52% decline compared to the same period in the previous year

By News Desk

In January 2024, Pakistan’s Large-scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output witnessed a year-over-year increase of 1.84%, reaching a level of 132.43, up from 130.03 in January 2023, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The slight month-on-month growth of 0.03% from December 2023’s figure of 132.39 was also noted.

Despite the monthly gains, the cumulative performance for the first seven months of the fiscal year 2024 (7MFY24) indicates a 0.52% decline compared to the same period in the previous year.

The sectors contributing to this downturn include Tobacco, Textile, Paper & Board, Iron & Steel Products, Electrical Equipment, Automobiles, and other Transport Equipment.

Conversely, sectors like Food, Beverages, Wearing Apparel, Coke & Petroleum Products, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Machinery and Equipment, and Furniture showed an upward trend during this period.

The PBS has developed the provisional quantum indices for LSMI for January 2024 based on the latest data from source agencies, using the base year of 2015-16.

This analysis provides insight into the sectoral performance and overall industrial activity in the country.

 

