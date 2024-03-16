FBR, Karandaaz sign MoU for tax system digitalisation

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has partnered with Karandaaz Pakistan to digitalise Pakistan’s tax system.

This collaboration was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed following a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, FBR officials, and representatives from Karandaaz Pakistan.

The partnership aims to reform tax administration by integrating digital solutions that prioritise ease of business and customer-centric approaches.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of leveraging top talent and international experience in tax digitalisation to ensure the initiative’s success.

The MoU outlines Karandaaz Pakistan’s role in evaluating FBR’s current IT infrastructure, business processes, and requirements to guide the digital transformation of the tax system.

The signing event saw FBR Member for Reforms and Modernisation Ardsher Salim Tariq and Karandaaz Pakistan’s Director of Digital Services Sharjeel Murtaza finalising the agreement.

FBR spokesperson Zubair Tiwana said that the board’s ongoing efforts in automating processes and digitalising the economy to tackle the issue of an undocumented economy and to broaden the tax base.

Waqas ul Hasan, CEO of Karandaaz Pakistan, commented on the future benefits of this digital shift, anticipating a more resilient and agile tax administration system that will ultimately benefit the nation.