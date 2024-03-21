Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR to adjust steel product values quarterly for accurate sales tax calculation

Instructions dispatched to both LTOs and RTOs following a conclusive meeting between the FBR and PALSP

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a new policy directive that mandates the quarterly determination of minimum values for steel products for the purpose of sales tax assessment.

This decision, informed by recommendations from field offices, aims to align tax collection more closely with current market conditions.

Instructions were dispatched to both Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) following a conclusive meeting between the FBR and the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP).

The meeting underscored the necessity of adjusting the minimum value of steel products on a quarterly basis, based on comprehensive market analysis and the input of respective field offices.

To facilitate these adjustments, the FBR has requested its field formations to conduct regular market surveys and provide updated market prices along with recommendations.

These findings are to be submitted on a monthly basis to aid in the quarterly revision of steel product values, as stipulated in the Board’s recent directive.

Further instructions from the FBR highlighted the importance of designating a “focal person” within each field formation. This individual will be responsible for coordinating with the FBR on determining the minimum values of steel products and ensuring timely communication of findings.

Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers acknowledges the policy as a significant step towards ensuring fair sales tax contributions from the steel industry and enhancing government revenue through periodic value adjustments.

 

Previous article
Railways to harness solar power, eyes Rs1bn annual savings
Next article
Unity Foods announces acquisition intent by consortium
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.