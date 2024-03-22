Govt to establish special tax zones in Balochistan, K-P

The Federal Government has sanctioned the creation of two new special large taxpayer zones in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), aimed at enhancing tax operations within these regions.

The zones will be operational under the Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Quetta and Peshawar, respectively.

This decision was ratified by the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Board in Council, led by FBR Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tawana.

The proposal, presented by Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, the Member of Inland Revenue Operations, received approval during a recent meeting.

The initiative aims to streamline tax administration and improve revenue collection in these provinces.

The establishment of these zones follows a comprehensive review of ongoing litigation at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, regarding the jurisdictional transfer of taxpayers.

The FBR’s move is seen as an effort to address these legal challenges while ensuring efficient tax collection mechanisms are in place.

Under the FBR Act of 2007, the Board in Council retains authority over strategic and policy matters, delegating operational decisions to its members.

This structure is designed to facilitate taxpayers and ensure prompt decision-making. The newly approved taxpayer zones will adhere to this governance model, with the FBR continuing to oversee strategic and policy-level decisions.

Notifications regarding their establishment will be issued by the Member of Inland Revenue Operations, as directed by the FBR Board in Council.