Aurangzeb ousted from key committees as Dar assumes prominent financial role

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated a shake-up within the cabinet, redistributing important roles among top officials mainly to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) leaders.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb finds himself removed from chairmanships in two crucial committees, while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar takes on a prominent role in financial affairs.

Under the prime minister’s directive, four cabinet committees have been reconstituted. Finance Minister Aurangzeb now chairs only one committee, a departure from previous norms where finance ministers typically led three out of four committees.

The cabinet division has officially announced the reconstitution of these committees.

PM Shehbaz has retained leadership of the vital Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) instead of appointing Muhammad Aurangzeb as its head.

However, Aurangzeb will chair ECC meetings in the prime minister’s absence.

Insiders within the PML-N suggest resistance to appointing the finance minister as ECC chairman, indicating a shift in dynamics within the party.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz has appointed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP), a position previously held by the finance minister.

Amid discussions within the PML-N about appointing a new finance minister, it was decided that Dar would remain involved in economic matters but in a different capacity.

Aurangzeb retains chairmanship of the cabinet committee on State-owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs), while Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal heads the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects.

Additionally, new responsibilities have been delegated regarding the outsourcing of airports and privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines, with Minister for Defense and Aviation Khawaja Asif assuming chairmanship of the relevant committee.