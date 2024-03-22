Three months later, PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor continues through sluggish approval process

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is on the brink of finalizing the first phase of the merger process involving the takeover of Telenor Pakistan by PTCL. Sources within the Commission have revealed that the teams have diligently gathered all necessary documents from relevant stakeholders, with the analysis anticipated to successfully conclude by March 30.

According to the provisions outlined in the Competition Act, 2010, the Phase-I review of mergers must be completed within 30 days following the acceptance of the application. This initial phase primarily aims to ascertain whether the merger would bolster a dominant market position.

Currently, PTCL holds a 100% stake in Ufone. In 2023, the company signed a sale purchase agreement to acquire Telenor from its parent company in Norway. The proposed merger of PTCL/Ufone with Telenor Pakistan is deemed unlikely to cause any significant market distortions within Pakistan’s cellular landscape.

Data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) indicates that Telenor Pakistan ranks as the third-largest mobile telecom company with a subscriber base of 44.78 million, while Ufone holds the fourth position with 25.28 million subscribers. Collectively, their subscriber base totals 70.06 million. However, Jazz leads the market with 70.95 million subscribers, representing 37.31% of the total market share. Once the merger is complete, the combined strength of Ufone and Telenor Pakistan will account for 36.84% of subscribers in the country.

Presently, Zong Pakistan holds the second position with 47.40 million subscribers. However, after the merger formalities are finalized, it will rank as the third-largest among Pakistan’s cellular mobile companies.

With 62 % stake with the government and 26% stake along with managerial control with UAE telco “e&”, PTCL is set to become the biggest telecom operator of Pakistan. This sparks concern of market dominance by one particular company. Such concerns are addressed by the CCP in its phase 2 review of the particular industry.

Notably, CCP had already conducted a Phase II review during February 12, 2016, to March 9, 2016, when Jazz acquired Warid Telecom. This review was prompted by concerns over Jazz’s potential dominance following the merger.

A senior official of Ufone hinted at the possibility of CCP initiating a Phase II review based on certain conditions, such as complaints from the remaining two telecom operators or to ensure transparency in the process. Phase II review, if initiated, is a 90-day process conducted when a merger significantly diminishes competition by consolidating or strengthening a dominant position.

In the event of a successful Phase II review by CCP, the formal merger between PTCL/Ufone and Telenor Pakistan is expected to commence after the start of the next fiscal year.

Simultaneously, the Ufone-Telenor merger meets other Phase II review thresholds, including combined assets exceeding Rs 1 billion for the merging parties and their combined revenue surpassing Rs 1 billion.