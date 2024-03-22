Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM Shehabz Sharif to chair first ECC meeting

PM to form and chair ECC of the cabinet himself; additional stakeholders to be added to the committee

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif has announced his decision to personally preside over the upcoming meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, marking a significant shift in leadership dynamics within the economic decision-making process.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division confirmed that, in accordance with Rule 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973, Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif has taken the initiative to constitute the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Under this arrangement, Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif will serve as the chairman of the ECC, with key ministerial representatives including those from Finance, Economic Affairs Division, Commerce, Power, Petroleum, and Planning, Development & Special Initiatives being appointed as its members.

Moreover, the ECC, through special invitation, may include additional stakeholders to enrich discussions and ensure comprehensive decision-making.

This roster of potential invitees encompasses prominent figures such as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman of the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and Secretaries from various pertinent divisions including Power, Commerce, Finance, Industries & Production, Economic Affairs, Petroleum, Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, National Food Security & Research, Privatization, Railways, Revenue, Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, and Water Resources. Additionally, the Chairman of the Board of Investment may also be called upon to contribute to deliberations.

Previous article
PM invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan
Next article
Three months later, PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor continues through sluggish approval process
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.