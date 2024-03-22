PM invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects of Balochistan, proposing the government’s collaboration to establish a technical university in Chagai district.

State-run news agency APP reported that the premier made this offer during a meeting with Barrick Gold Corporation’s delegation at the Prime Minister’s House.

The delegation, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company Mark Bristow, informed the prime minister that the feasibility of the Reko Diq project would be completed by the end of the current year.

The prime minister was informed that preference was being given to local and Balochistan-domiciled persons to work on the Reko Diq project.

PM Shehbaz said that the Reko Diq project would prove to be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and the region.

“This project will usher in a new era of development of the province and prosperity of the people,” he added.

He said planning would be made regarding communication infrastructure, especially railway lines, to take full advantage of minerals in Balochistan.

He also proposed that the government and Barrick Gold could collaborate to establish a technical university in the Chagai district of the province.

The government is taking all possible measures to facilitate investors, especially in the fields of road and communication systems, he remarked.

Barrick Gold CEO said that they had set up three schools near Reko Diq under Corporate Social Responsibility, while so far, the company had also imparted technical training to 100 people including women.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb, and relevant senior government officials participated in the meeting.