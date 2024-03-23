Sign inSubscribe
CDA imposes heavy taxes on properties in Islamabad

Owners of 140 square yards plots in sectors and housing societies will now pay Rs24,000 in taxes

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has imposed heavy taxes on real estate properties in federal capital Islamabad.

According to Geo News, owners of 140 square yards plots in sectors and housing societies like Shehzad Town, Margala Town, and Rawal Town will now pay Rs24,000 in taxes.

Farmhouse owners with eight kanals will pay Rs180,000, while those with 90 to 120 kanals will pay Rs442,000.

Commercial properties in the blue area will be taxed at Rs32 per square foot for ground floor, Rs22 per square foot for basement, and residential apartments at Rs26 per square foot.

Private hospitals will be taxed at Rs22 per square foot, petrol pumps and CNG stations at Rs180 per square yard, and marquees and marriage halls at Rs13 per square foot, as per the notification.

