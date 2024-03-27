Sign inSubscribe
Delay in TAPI pipeline project raises concerns for Turkmenistan

Musadik Malik reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to the project in a meeting with Turkmenistan's ambassador

By News Desk

Turkmenistan’s ambassador has voiced concerns regarding the stalled progress of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Despite a longstanding commercial agreement on gas sales and purchases among Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, the project has not advanced, particularly affecting Pakistan, which faces regular gas shortages.

The issue was discussed in a meeting between Turkmenistan Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov and Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, who reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the TAPI project.

The ambassador highlighted upcoming inter-governmental commission and working group meetings scheduled for this year, stressing the mutual benefits of the project.

Historically, the TAPI pipeline has faced setbacks, notably during negotiations for gas price revisions under Pakistan’s previous government, with Turkmenistan maintaining its stance against price adjustments.

The delay has fueled speculation about the project’s viability amidst Pakistan’s increasing reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

Pakistan, in competition with Qatar and Iran for a share in the international gas market, has been exploring various pipeline projects, including TAPI and the Iran-Pakistan (IP) pipeline.

However, U.S. sanctions on Iran have hindered progress on the IP project. Meanwhile, U.S. companies are collaborating with Qatari firms in gas extraction and sales, including to Pakistan.

 

