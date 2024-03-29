Sign inSubscribe
Punjab Assembly approves Rs3.43bn interim budget amid opposition protest

Session marked by protests and heated exchanges as opposition tears budget copies

By News Desk

In a tumultuous session of the Punjab Assembly, lawmakers approved an interim budget exceeding Rs3.43 billion.

The session was marked by significant dissent from opposition members who demonstrated their disapproval by tearing copies of the budget, leading to a disruptive atmosphere in the assembly.

The contentious debate escalated when an opposition member criticized the allocation of reserved seats for women, referring to them as ‘charitable’ seats, sparking a heated exchange with provincial minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu.

The minister took offense to the remark, leading to further altercations in the assembly.

The assembly, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, managed to pass 41 demands for grants despite the opposition’s numerous cut motions, which were all rejected.

Amid the budget approval process, opposition members vocally expressed their dissent, with some standing on their seats and chanting slogans.

The conflict intensified when opposition member Imtiaz Sheikh made a controversial comment to Sindhu, asserting dominance in a personal capacity.

This incited a sharp response from the Deputy Speaker, who admonished members for attempting to influence the chair’s decisions.

Finance Minister commented on the opposition’s conduct, deeming it inappropriate for the legislative setting. Amidst these proceedings, new member Ahmer Rashid Bhatti was sworn in.

The session concluded with the assembly scheduling to commence detailed discussions on the interim budget from the following Friday.

Bank Alfalah intends to acquire majority stake in Samba Bank
PM Sharif adds Dar into revamped CCI, excludes Aurangzeb
News Desk
