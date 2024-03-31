Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR to allow duty free import of raw material, machinery, equipment

This initiative aims to ease entry for new exporters, boosting the country's export growth

By News Desk

The federal government has revised its Export Facilitation Scheme, enabling goods exporters to import necessary raw material, machinery, and equipment without incurring duties and taxes, contingent upon specific conditions.

This regulatory change, aimed at stimulating the country’s exports, mandates exporters to secure authorization from the Collectorate for their imports.

Under the newly introduced amendments, the permissible import value of machinery and equipment has been capped at 50% of the exporter’s annual export valuation.

Moreover, for import contracts exceeding $1 million in raw material aimed at fulfilling export obligations, the chief collector’s sanction is requisite.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is at the forefront of this initiative, having drafted revisions to the Customs rules to encapsulate the aforementioned provisions.

This draft is currently in a public consultation phase, inviting feedback from various stakeholders over a 15-day period before the finalization of these amendments through official notification.

Introduced originally in 2021, the Export Facilitation Scheme seeks to further entice participation by offering exemptions to new entrants in the export market.

Exporters who have not previously utilized export financing schemes or participated in export incentives are now eligible to benefit from duty-free importation of raw materials, machinery, and equipment.

This move is designed to lower the entry barriers for new exporters, facilitating their contribution to the nation’s export growth.

The FBR’s latest adjustments are anticipated to invigorate the export sector, encouraging broader participation and enhancing the country’s export capabilities.

 

Previous article
Govt introduces tax on banks for low private sector lending
Next article
Pakistan’s billion-dollar fund manager resigns quietly as SECP investigates suspicious transactions. Here’s what went down
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR revenue collection increases 33% in March, nearing Rs879bn target

For the FY2024, the government aims to collect Rs9.415 trillion, marking a 30% increase from the previous year's revised figure of Rs7.2 trillion

FBR’s Tajir Dost Scheme to kickstart from April 1

Finance Minister urges banks to raise financing for priority sectors

PM Sharif shares five-year economic plan with cabinet

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.