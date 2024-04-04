Sign inSubscribe
Federal govt’s debt stock declines slightly in February 2024

Domestic and external debt decreased by Rs 36 billion MoM from Rs64.842 trillion to Rs64.805 trillion, SBP's data shows

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government’s total debt decreased by Rs 36 billion or 0.1% in February 2024 compared to January 2024.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central government’s total domestic and external debt stood at Rs64.805 trillion in February 2024, down from Rs64.842 trillion in January 2024.

The central government’s external debt decreased by 0.4% to Rs22.134 trillion in February 2024, down from Rs22.215 trillion in January 2024.

On the domestic front, the total domestic debt rose to Rs 42.671 trillion in February 2024, up by 0.1% or Rs47.9 billion from January 2024.

The long-term domestic debt increased to Rs34.618 trillion in February 2024, up from Rs34.147 trillion in January 2024, a rise of 1.4%.

Conversely, the short-term domestic debt saw a significant decline of 5%, reaching Rs7.954 trillion in February compared to Rs8.375 trillion in January, marking a decrease of Rs421 billion on a monthly basis.

 

 

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

