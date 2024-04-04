Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

S. Arabia plans $1bn investment in Reko Diq project, aims to acquire stakes in energy giants

Prime Minister establishes a high-level committee to oversee the investment process in the Reko Diq project

By News Desk

Saudi Arabia is set to invest approximately $1 billion in the Reko Diq project, one of the largest untapped copper and gold reserves globally, located in the Baluchistan province near the Afghanistan and Iran borders.

The Kingdom has also announced plans to invest in Pakistan’s energy infrastructure by acquiring stakes in the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), two of the country’s foremost energy corporations.

This move aims to enhance the energy sector of Pakistan and fortify the economic relationship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a high-level committee, including officials from the Finance Ministry and representatives from OGDCL and PPL, to oversee the investment process in the Reko Diq project.

This committee is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia soon to conduct negotiations aimed at finalizing the agreements.

Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick, the world’s second-largest gold producer and a 50% stakeholder in the Reko Diq project, indicated in November 2023 that Saudi Arabia’s potential acquisition of a share in Reko Diq is contingent upon the Pakistani government’s decision.

The project, which Barrick co-owns with Pakistan’s federal and Balochistan regional governments, has the capacity to produce significant amounts of copper and gold annually for over fifty years.

 

Previous article
Gold price reaches all-time high of Rs241,000 per tola in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.