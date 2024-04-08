NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs 4.92/unit

ISLAMABAD: Inflation-hit masses would face an additional burden as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday jacked up the electricity tariff by Rs 4.9213 per kilowatt hour (kWh) on account of variations in the fuel charges for February 2024.

“The authority, after incorporating the aforementioned adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a National Average Uniform increase of Rs 4.9213/kWh in the applicable tariff for DISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for February 2024,” said NEPRA’s decision on FCA of February 2024.

NEPRA, in a notification issued here, said that this adjustment shall apply to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, and consumers of the K-Electric.

This adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumer’s bills based on units billed to the consumers in February 2024.

While affecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, the concerned DISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, said NEPRA’s notification

The power regulator, through its decision, also directed the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to develop a proper mechanism for Inter DISCOs settlement of FCA worked for each DISCO and the FCA charged from consumers after consultation with distribution companies, to ensure proper accounting of energy and cost of each DISCO as per their basket.

Earlier, the CPPA, on the proposal of distribution companies (DISCOs), requested the NEPRA to increase the electricity price by Rs 4.9917/unit under the FCA of February 2024.

Following this request, the NEPRA called a public hearing on March 28, 2024.

The CPPA, in its application, claimed that the total electricity generated with various fuels in February 2024 was recorded a 7,130 GWh, at Rs 8,6950 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 61,996 million.

The power generation with the hydel source was 1,766 GWh (gigawatt per hour) constituting 24.77 percent with zero cost of power generation while power production with coal-fired power plants was 1,291 GWh (local + imported coal: 994+ 135 GWh) which was 15.83 percent and the total power generated for Rs 16827 million (Rs 34.4061/unit).

Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants was 787 GWh, 11.04 percent of the total generation, totaling Rs12.3794 per unit and the generation from Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) was 1,450 GWh, which was 20.33 percent of total generation, at Rs 22.0262 per unit.

Likewise, power production from bagasse was recorded at 101 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 108 GWh, 1.51 percent of total generation and solar at 90 GWh, 1.26 percent of the total generation in February 2024.

Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,660 GWh which came out at Rs1.3213 per unit, 23.29 percent of the total generation, and electricity imported from Iran was 26 GWh amounted to Rs 27.1968 per unit, 0.36 per cent of the total power generation in the said month of February 2024.

It is also learnt from the data submitted by the CCPA with NEPRA that net electricity delivered to DISCOs in February 2024 was 6,876 GWh (96.43pc) at a rate of Rs 9.4254 per unit, the total price of which was Rs 64,804 million.