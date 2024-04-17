Bank Alfalah grants in-principle approval to acquire Bank Asia

The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited has accorded its in-principle approval of the non-binding indicative offer received from Bank Asia Limited, Dhaka, Bangladesh to acquire the bank’s Bangladesh operations, assets, and liabilities.

Bank Alfalah informed about this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited has accorded its in-principle approval of the non-binding indicative offer received from Bank Asia Limited, Dhaka, Bangladesh to acquire the bank’s Bangladesh Operations/assets and liabilities,” Bank Alfalah’s notice said.

However, this transaction is subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

Bank Alfalah will now seek approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for Bank Asia to commence due diligence on Bank Alfalah, Bangladesh, read the notice.