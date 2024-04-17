Sign inSubscribe
Bank Alfalah grants in-principle approval to acquire Bank Asia

Transaction is subject to compliance with all applicable regulations and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited has accorded its in-principle approval of the non-binding indicative offer received from Bank Asia Limited, Dhaka, Bangladesh to acquire the bank’s Bangladesh operations, assets, and liabilities.

Bank Alfalah informed about this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. 

However, this transaction is subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. 

Bank Alfalah will now seek approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for Bank Asia to commence due diligence on Bank Alfalah, Bangladesh, read the notice.

