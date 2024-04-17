Ali Rathore appointed as CEO of Engro Fertilizers 

The board of Engro Fertilizers Limited has approved the appointment of Ali Rathore as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, Ali Rathore’s new role will be effective from April 26, 2024, for the remainder of the term which will expire on the date of the next Board elections i.e. March 21, 2025.

The current CEO, Ahsan Zafar Syed, will continue to perform his role till April 25, 2024 after which Ali Rathore will take charge as the new CEO of the company, read the notice.

Ali Rathore is currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Engro Fertilizers. With over 25 years of experience, Ali’s career spans across USA, UK, Australia, and the MENA region. He is experienced in Financial Planning and Analysis, Risk Management and Controls, Investor Relations, M&A as well as Financial and Reporting complexities.

Previously, he was the CFO for BHP Billiton’s Petroleum division, where he was focused on improving operations by being a commercially agile business partner bringing innovative ideas throughout the product life cycle.

He holds an MBA from Kellogg at Northwestern University, and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has a BBA (Hons) in Economics from London Metropolitan University.