SBP sees uptick of $14.4mn in foreign reserves 

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $14.4 million during the week ending on April 12, 2024.

According to the latest data shared by the SBP, with an uptick of $14.4 million, total reserves held by the central bank reached $ 8.054 billion while commercial banks in the country held $5.319 billion for the said period.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.373 billion as of April 12, 2024.

During the week, SBP executed the repayment of US$ 1 billion maturing Pakistan’s International Bond including principal plus interest.