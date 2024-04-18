Sign inSubscribe
SBP sees uptick of $14.4mn in foreign reserves 

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $13.373 billion as of April 12, 2024

By News Desk

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $14.4 million during the week ending on  April 12, 2024.

According to the latest data shared by the SBP, with an uptick of $14.4 million, total reserves held by the central bank reached $ 8.054 billion while commercial banks in the country held $5.319 billion for the said period.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.373 billion as of April 12, 2024. 

During the week, SBP executed the repayment of US$ 1 billion maturing Pakistan’s International Bond including principal plus interest.

