Gold market sees steep price increase of Rs2,300

Gold prices in Pakistan saw significant increases on Monday, reflecting a similar uptrend in the international market with the price per tola reaching Rs250,400, marking a substantial gain of Rs2,300 in just one day.

For a 10-gram portion, gold was priced at Rs214,678, up by Rs1,972, as reported by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This rise aligns with the global movement where the price of gold climbed to $2,439 per ounce, including a $20 premium, after increasing by $25 on the same day.

In contrast, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Historically, gold prices reached an all-time peak last month, hitting Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Just the previous Saturday, the price for gold rose by Rs3,100 per tola, underscoring a continuing upward trend in the precious metal’s market value in Pakistan.