Another day, another bright idea from our taxmen

Tax collection aside, making a list of more than 5 lakh citizens along with their identity card numbers public, itself seems like a last resort. It can be argued that Pakistan is way past the measures of last resort when it comes to income tax revenue, therefore any and all measures required to increase this tax net, must be taken. However the whole facade comes crashing down when the viability of the measure gets questioned.

On the 29th of April, FBR released a list of tax defaulters. Individuals who are not appearing on the active taxpayer list but are liable to file the Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2023. In a document titled the “Income Tax General Order No.1 of 2024” the FBR instructed the PTA and the telecom networks to block the access of these users to SIM cards. It was announced that these individuals will have their sims blocked until the FBR decides otherwise.