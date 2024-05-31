PM orders to slash petroleum prices by up to Rs15/litre

In a major decision on Friday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Finance to cut the price of petrol by Rs 15.4 per liter and that of diesel by Rs 7.9 per liter.

The government’s pro-people policies have led to a notable decline in inflation and a stabilisation of the economy, the prime minister said in a statement released by the PM Office.

The new prices will be effective from June 1, 2024 and remain valid for the next fortnight.

Earlier, it was reported that fuel prices are estimated to decrease by more than Rs 5 per litre with the start of next month.

The prices of petrol and HSD had declined in the international market by about $3.25 and $2.10 per barrel, respectively, in the last fortnight. This follows a previous fortnight’s drop of $8.7 and $4.3 per barrel for petrol and HSD, respectively.