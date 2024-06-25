Sign inSubscribe
Huawei to provide IT training to 200,000 youth

Minister for IT Khawaja highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting Information and ICT

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced on Monday that the training of young Pakistanis in information technology and artificial intelligence, with assistance from Huawei, will commence next month.

During the budget debate, she highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China led to an agreement wherein Huawei pledged to train 200,000 young people in the information technology sector.

Khawaja highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country, particularly among the youth, who constitute 70% of the population. The government aims to equip them with IT training to secure employment opportunities.

Approximately 150,000 young individuals will undergo IT training, contributing significantly to the country’s economy, she added. The minister stressed that a three to six-month IT course would enable youth to earn respectable incomes in both local and international markets.

