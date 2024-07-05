Sadapay has laid off at least 30% of its entire workforce, including some C-suite executives

A little over a month after announcing its acquisition by Turkish fintech Papara, SadaPay abruptly fired at least 30% of the company’s staff today. The news was conveyed by acting CEO Omer Salimullah, in a five-minute company-wide meeting that the staff was informed about the night before.
An estimated 80 people in Sadapay’s tech, product, marketing and design teams, including some from finance and compliance departments have lost their jobs, without any prior communication or warning. Among the ones who lost their jobs at Sadapay were