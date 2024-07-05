Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sadapay has laid off at least 30% of its entire workforce, including some C-suite executives

Company cites cost cutting in quick call to its employees a month after acquisition and equity injection. 

By Nisma Riaz
SadaPay-Mastercard

A little over a month after announcing its acquisition by Turkish fintech Papara, SadaPay abruptly fired at least 30% of the company’s staff today. The news was conveyed by acting CEO Omer Salimullah, in a five-minute company-wide meeting that the staff was informed about the night before. 

An estimated 80 people in Sadapay’s tech, product, marketing and design teams, including some from finance and compliance departments have lost their jobs, without any prior communication or warning. Among the ones who lost their jobs at Sadapay were

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Previous article
UBL concludes sale of 55% shareholding in UNBL UK 
Next article
SBP injects Rs1.33 trillion into market through OMOs
Nisma Riaz
Nisma Riaz
Nisma Riaz is a business journalist at Profit. She covers tech, retail and marketing and can be reached at [email protected] or https://twitter.com/nisma_riaz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KSE-100 ended the week with a slight decline

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a trading session ending with minimal movement, as the benchmark KSE-100 index settled down by 70 points. Both...

T-bills record $232 million inflows in June; equity market hits 10-year high

Finance Ministry conceals privatisation status of 45 SOEs despite PM’s directives 

FBR suffers Rs 1.25trn loss from sales tax exemption on petroleum products

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.