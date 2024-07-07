Sign inSubscribe
NEPRA grants relief to K-Electric customers

By News Desk
ID:79132618

ISLAMABAD: NEPRA has announced its decision on K-Electric’s Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for April 2024, approving a reduction that will benefit consumers by Rs1.67 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on their July 2024 bills.

This adjustment reflects NEPRA’s effort to pass on the savings resulting from changes in global fuel prices and generation mix by utilities.

Previously, NEPRA had set FCA rates of Rs1.7111 per kWh and Rs1.3946 per kWh for July 2023 and September 2023 respectively, which will be applicable to customers’ bills in July 2024.

The FCA is a component reflecting the fluctuating costs of fuel used in electricity generation.

