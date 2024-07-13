PM urges FBR to expand tax base with advanced technology 

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) authorities to tighten their belts and serve the nation by formulating a strategy and mechanism coupled with usage of latest technology to broaden the tax net base without further burdening the honest tax payers.

During a visit to FBR Headquarters, the prime minister said that the incumbent government had the sole agenda of putting Pakistan on a path of progress with consistent improvement in the economic indicators.

For the first time, a prime minister has taken the unprecedented step of addressing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and clearly outlined priorities and guidelines in a bold and transparent manner.

The directions were loud and clear as the prime minister said that no one was superior to him and he would resign rather than succumbing to pressure.

“I’ll resign rather than succumbing to pressure from tax evaders, mafias and dishonest bureaucrats,” he said.

This landmark address set a new standard for leadership, accountability, and policy transparency. “Though it may be a difficult journey which requires collective and individual efforts, sincerity and sacrifices and putting forth the national interests supreme over all other interests,” he emphasised.

Terming the staff level arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a positive omen for the country’s economy, he expressed the hope that the IMF board would also give a go ahead in this regard.

The prime minister said now it was their responsibility to act speedily and work tirelessly for making the IMF programme as the last one in the country’s history, adding after which a journey of progress and prosperity would commence in the country.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that Pakistan could become a great and prosperous country with collective and individual efforts. “If we want to get rid of foreign debts, the FBR should levy taxes on those who had not been paying any taxes,” he opined.

He said that the country’s top taxmen should realise the issue of repeatedly burdening honest tax payers including the government employees who filed their annual tax returns.

He stressed upon levy of taxes and broadening of revenue resources with usage of latest technology practised worldwide including help from artificial intelligence and said that digitization of FBR was a step in this regard which should be fully utilised.

The prime minister maintained that he felt pains over learning of seeking foreign debts as the nations could not be built like this manner.

He said that his message was loud and clear that the current reforms in the FBR should be carried out without any personal likes and dislikes, and all the efforts should be directed under the national interests by rising above past tendencies.

The prime minister also directed the FBR chairman to bring forth all the hidden issues related to the department on table without wasting time. He also lauded the FBR for collecting 30 percent more revenues as compared to the last year’s corresponding period and emphasised that for the collection of its set target, the enforcement of taxes should be the top agenda.

The prime minister said that in these efforts, the FBR should not create problems for the tax-paying businessmen and industrialists rather; it should provide facilities to encourage the taxpayers.

The prime minister said that some 27 years ago, in Punjab province, they had imposed tax on the agriculture sector after thorough consultations and consideration which was later emulated by other provinces.

He also referred to the need of resolving the issue of General Sales Tax collection. The prime minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any lapses, adding that when determination was made with sincerity, paths leading to the future were usually carved out.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived at the FBR Headquarters where he was welcomed by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana.

The prime minister laid down floral wreaths on the memorial of Shuhada and offered Fateha, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that FBR was the backbone of the country’s economy, and its automation and digitization was among the government’s top priority.

The prime minister directed for immediate release of Rs 2 billion for streamlining of Web Based One Customs System (WeBOC) on the latest pattern.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzaib Khan, Chairman FBR and other senior officials.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the reforms being carried out in FBR and was apprised of long term digitization strategy.

The digitization process of all services of Pakistan Customs in accordance with the latest requirements was rapidly in progress, it was added.

The prime minister was further informed of the completion of the first phase of FBR Tajir Dost Mobile application under which all the processes for tax returns could be completed at ease. With the use of the latest technology, about 49,00,000 eligible people had been identified who could pay taxes, the PM was told.

The prime minister directed for broadening the tax net base and bringing those identified under the tax net immediately. He also directed the FBR chairman to meet with flour mills owners and resolve their justified demands.