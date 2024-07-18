Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold climbs to record high of Rs254,000 per tola

This surge in gold rates is attributed to global trends as prices per ounce jumped by $60, reaching $2,470

By News Desk

Gold prices have surged to a new record high in the local market mainly due to an increase in price in the global market. 

On the international front, gold prices per ounce jumped by $60, reaching $2,470. This global increase has had a direct impact on local prices, where the cost per tola climbed by Rs 4,600 to a new peak of Rs 254,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price for 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs 4,287, reaching Rs 217,764. The association noted that the international gold rate saw its increase on Thursday, settling at $2,470 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

While gold prices have increased, silver prices have remained stable at Rs 2,900 per tola. This stability in silver comes despite the volatile changes in gold rates, which had previously reached what was then an all-time high of Rs 252,200 per tola back in April.

Previous article
Fatima Fertilizer to acquire various instruments of Agritech from banks, financial institutions  
Next article
Pakistan registers $2.56 billion in exports to China for FY 2023-24
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM directs FBR to expand tax base to include 4.9 million...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to broaden the tax base by incorporating 4.9 million affluent individuals,...

India plans to ease rice export curbs to retain market share against Pakistan

PM directs increase of Appellate Tribunals to 100 for accelerated tax case handling

SBP foreign exchange reserves rise by $19 million to reach $9.42 billion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.