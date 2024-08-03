Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan eyes Kyrgyzstan coal imports for power generation

Exploring energy cooperation as interim solution until Thar coal transition

Pakistan is considering the import of coal from Kyrgyzstan to support power generation until its power plants transition to Thar coal. 

According to a news report, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic met with Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Energy Talaibek Baigaziev to explore energy cooperation. Talaibek expressed satisfaction with the resumption of the CASA-1000 project and anticipated its completion by the end of 2026. He also conveyed the Kyrgyz Energy Minister’s interest in a call with Pakistan’s Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

During the proposed call, key topics to be discussed include the supply of coal from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and the potential for Pakistan to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan during the winter through the CASA-1000 network.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that during the 46th session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Republic Joint Ministerial Commission, the then caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali met with the Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Energy to explore coal import possibilities. Pakistan also offered to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan in winter from the CASA-1000 network.

A Joint Working Group has been agreed upon to further discuss these matters. The Kyrgyz side has requested Pakistan to share the composition of its delegation for this group.

