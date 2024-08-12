Engro Fertilizers base plant resumes operations after maintenance 

The Base Plant of Engro Fertilizers Limited successfully resumed operations on August 09, 2024, following the completion of unscheduled maintenance activities.

The company informed about this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday, in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book.

Earlier, on August 06, Engro Fertilizers announced the shutdown of its base plant for unscheduled maintenance. The company told the PSX that the tentative duration of this forced outage will be around five days.