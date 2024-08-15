NA committee seeks explanation from PTA over internet, social media disruptions

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology has demanded an explanation from the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Hafeezur Rehman, regarding the ongoing disruptions in social media and internet services across the country.

The committee, led by Amin ul Haq, has requested Rehman to provide a detailed account of the reasons behind the service interruptions, which have left millions of users facing slowdowns, partial outages, and connectivity issues.

The committee has also summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan to attend its meeting, scheduled for August 21 at the Parliament House, to discuss the nationwide internet and mobile signal disruptions.

Internet services have been down in various parts of Pakistan, with no clear explanation from service providers or the PTA, the country’s top cyber regulator. The ongoing issues have not only affected citizens’ communication but also caused financial losses, particularly to online businesses and e-commerce platforms.

The disruptions have sparked widespread concern, with users expressing frustration over limited connectivity, particularly on mobile data, and the government’s ongoing restrictions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The situation has raised serious concerns about digital rights, freedom of expression, and the future of internet-based businesses in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) has expressed concerns over the government’s recent measures to enhance security and surveillance, stating that these actions have severely impacted the country’s digital economy.

According to a statement from WISPAP, internet speeds have dropped by 30 to 40 percent in recent weeks, causing significant disruption for businesses and individuals who depend on fast and reliable connectivity.

The association highlighted that the decline in internet performance has been particularly damaging for call centers, e-commerce professionals, online workers, and those managing electronic businesses. These sectors, which are vital to Pakistan’s growing digital economy, are now struggling to maintain operations, with the slowdown posing a serious threat to their viability.

WISPAP also noted that the situation has become so challenging that many businesses are considering relocating their operations to countries with more stable internet services. “It’s a very discouraging situation for our customers,” said WISPAP Chairman Shahzad Arshad. “Many are leaving the smaller ISPs because they can no longer tolerate the poor service quality. If this continues, we may witness a mass exodus of businesses from Pakistan.”