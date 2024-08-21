Measures adopted to promote Pakistani farm product pour into China

ISLAMABAD: Necessary measures have been adopted to promote Pakistani farm product pour into China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

Data released by the Pakistan National Bureau of Statistics recently showed that the country’s total exports in the FY 2023-2024 (July 2023 to June 2024) were USD 30.64 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.54%, among which agricultural product exports performed fairly well, reaching a record USD 8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 37%.

Particular attention should be given to the rice exports, which has increased from USD 2 billion to USD 3.6 billion in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 80% year-on-year, ranking first in the country’s export crops.

Currently, Pakistan is the world’s fourth largest rice exporter, and its rice has been exported to 193 countries and regions.

So far, many Pakistani seed companies have cooperated with Chinese counterparts to carry out hybrid rice breeding on a large scale, and have cultivated a variety of hybrid rice that adapts to the planting conditions in different regions, and their export competitiveness continues to increase.

Relevant departments in Pakistan predict that rice exports are expected to reach USD 5 billion this fiscal year.

In addition to rice, vegetables such as onions, peppers, tomatoes, and fruits such as mangoes and cherries that come from the south Asian country are also quite competitive in the international market.

Pakistan’s fruit and vegetable products have been exported to including but not limited to Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe.

“The government is closely following the trends in the international agricultural product market as well as actively coordinating relevant measures with exporters.

With the active promotion of various departments, Pakistan’s agricultural product exports will further grow,” noted Waheed Ahmed, chairman of All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Importers and Merchants Association.

At present, China and Pakistan have signed a protocol on the export of high-class agricultural products such as onions, cherries, and dried peppers to China.

And in December 2023, the first batch of Pakistani dried chili peppers were exported to China; at the beginning of this year, the first batch of 500 kilograms of Pakistani frozen boiled beef entered the Chinese market after passing the inspection of Tianjin Customs; in June this year, the first batch of Pakistani cherries transported by cold chain entered the Chinese market…

In recent few years, Pakistan’s agricultural product exports to China have showed a sustainable growth, especially high-quality agricultural products such as rice, sesame, mango and nuts, which are extremely favored by consumers in the largest market of the globe.

More than that, Pakistani agricultural product exporters have continually promoted high-quality products through platforms including the China International Import Expo, the China-South Asia Expo, and the China-ASEAN Expo.

“Whether it is hybrid rice or cash crops such as cauliflower, radish, pepper, and tomato that Pakistanis love, through the empowerment of China’s agricultural technology and development experience, as the scale of exports expands, the local agricultural economic benefits are constantly improving,” said Zhou Xusheng, Director of Pakistan Business Department, Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co., Ltd..

Zhou Xusheng has been deeply engaged in agriculture in Pakistan for more than a decade, the report added.