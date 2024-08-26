Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Pakistan’s agri yields are in the dumps, and we’ll need a lot of things to go right to reverse them

Engro has become the first fertiliser manufacturer to push heavily for specialised fertilisers depending on farm needs. It is only the beginning

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan

The bosses over at Engro Fertilisers have made some changes to their sale strategy. The decision would have been taken at the company’s corporate offices in Karachi, but the implementation is supposed to take place far away in farms all over Pakistan. 

You see Engro has split their sales team into two. The first team will continue to sell conventional fertilisers used in Pakistan for decades. The second team will be focused on selling specialty fertilisers, which focuses on balanced nutrition and balanced fertilisation. 

For a very long time now Pakistan’s fertiliser industry has been dominated by urea and DAP. Urea constitutes around 69% of the total market share for fertilisers in Pakistan, DAP makes up about 13% of the consumption, and the remaining 18% is split between phosphates, nitrates, and other specialised products. 

The split of product consumption is telling. Pakistan’s agriculture has long suffered from apathy, lack of research, and an attitude that preferes generalised solutions to specific problems. Fertilisers and their application are just one part of the problem. Contributing to approximately a quarter of the nation’s GDP and giving employment to over 90 lakh people, the agriculture sector faces a perennial problem of low yields and uncompetitive farm practices. And while the introduction of new fertiliser products from the private sector is beneficial, it is only scratching the surface of much larger issues such as the lack of farm mechanisation and modern farming techniques. 

But how will these changes affect the fertiliser sector in Pakistan? Will it bolster competition or meet resistance from farming communities that are often stuck in their ways? And most importantly, what more is there to be done? 

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.