Sign inSubscribe
Banking

JS Bank approves establishment of currency exchange company and REIT investment

Board also confirms new director appointments, subject to regulatory approvals

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of JS Bank Limited has approved the establishment of a Currency Exchange Company with an initial paid-up capital of PKR 700 million, to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank. 

This decision, made during a meeting on August 27, 2024, is contingent upon obtaining necessary approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, along with compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

In addition, the board approved an investment of PKR 606 million in a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be managed by JS Investments Limited, a subsidiary of the bank. This investment, subject to shareholder approval, includes PKR 467 million in bank-owned properties and PKR 138 million in cash contribution.

The board also announced the appointment of Mr. Saad Ali Bhimjee as Non-Executive Director and Mr. Basir Shamsie as Executive Director, filling casual vacancies on the board. These appointments are subject to clearance of the Fit & Proper Test (FPT) by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Previous article
Apple cuts about 100 digital services jobs: report 
Next article
Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s debt ratings, outlook now positive
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.