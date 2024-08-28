Sign inSubscribe
Task force formed to prepare plan for $8bn CPEC energy debt reprofiling 

Joint team of Pakistani and Chinese experts to draft initial plan for debt restructuring under which the repayment could be extended for five years 

By Monitoring Desk

The Ministry of Finance has established a task force consisting of financial experts from Pakistan and China and government officials to develop an initial plan for reprofiling approximately $8 billion in foreign debt related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy projects. 

The debt stock of operational CPEC power projects currently stands at $7 billion, but this figure could reach $10 billion when upcoming projects are included. 

The basic aim of the task force is to extend the debt repayment period by five years. 

According to a media report, the task force includes the following members: Additional Secretary (Corporate Finance) as Convener/Coordinator; Rihan Akhtar, CEO of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G); Usman Hameed, Head of Investment Banking at Habib Bank Limited (HBL); and Zilong Wang, head of the IDB Debt Restructuring Team at China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

The group is tasked with presenting a preliminary plan for the debt reprofiling, assisting in negotiations with Chinese lenders, and finalising a plan acceptable to all parties. 

The Power Division has been directed to provide all necessary information to the task force, which will report to a Steering Committee co-chaired by the Finance Minister and the Power Minister.

The Finance Minister has already formed a Steering Committee to oversee power sector financing, with multiple debt reprofiling options under consideration.

