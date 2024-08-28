Task force formed to prepare plan for $8bn CPEC energy debt reprofiling 

The Ministry of Finance has established a task force consisting of financial experts from Pakistan and China and government officials to develop an initial plan for reprofiling approximately $8 billion in foreign debt related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy projects.

The debt stock of operational CPEC power projects currently stands at $7 billion, but this figure could reach $10 billion when upcoming projects are included.

The basic aim of the task force is to extend the debt repayment period by five years.

According to a media report, the task force includes the following members: Additional Secretary (Corporate Finance) as Convener/Coordinator; Rihan Akhtar, CEO of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G); Usman Hameed, Head of Investment Banking at Habib Bank Limited (HBL); and Zilong Wang, head of the IDB Debt Restructuring Team at China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

The group is tasked with presenting a preliminary plan for the debt reprofiling, assisting in negotiations with Chinese lenders, and finalising a plan acceptable to all parties.

The Power Division has been directed to provide all necessary information to the task force, which will report to a Steering Committee co-chaired by the Finance Minister and the Power Minister.

The Finance Minister has already formed a Steering Committee to oversee power sector financing, with multiple debt reprofiling options under consideration.