Pakistan’s agriculture exports reach historic $8bln: Jam Kamal

During the period from July-June, 2024, vegetable exports from the country grew by 43.20 per cent

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday said Pakistan’s agricultural exports have reached a historic milestone of $8 billion for the first time in history.

During a virtual meeting with the Sectoral Council for Rice and the Council for Dairy and its Products, the Minister emphasized the importance of their contribution to the national economy.

He said our goal is to increase export volumes, and all possible measures will be taken in this regard.

The minister encouraged the council to set its sights on a five billion dollars target for the coming year, indicating the government’s confidence in the sector’s ability to continue its upward trajectory.

The minister observed Pakistan’s leading position in the European and Gulf markets in the rice sector but emphasized the need to focus on producing pesticide-free products to maintain this edge.

Earlier it was reported that over 1.126 million metric tons of vegetables valued at $430.055 million were exported during the financial year that ended on June 30, 2024, as compared to the exports of 1.336 million metric tons worth $300 million in the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-June, 2024, vegetable exports from the country grew by 43.20 per cent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

