Pakistan set to commence construction on White Oil Pipeline Project

477-kilometer pipeline to streamline fuel supply, cut costs, and reduce road transportation reliance.

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan is set to commence construction on the White Oil Pipeline Project, a major initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s oil distribution network. 

State-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported that the project has received backing from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), marking a critical step in upgrading the energy infrastructure.

Spearheaded by Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), and Inter-State Gas Systems, the pipeline construction will be managed by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

The 477-kilometer pipeline will connect key locations including Machike, Thalian, and Taru Jabba, significantly improving the transportation of petroleum products. 

Running parallel to the motorway, the two-phase pipeline will connect Attock Refinery with strategic sites like Chak Pirana and Faqirabad, providing a more efficient and safer means of transporting oil across the region.

The White Oil Pipeline Project is expected to cut transportation costs, offering potential savings for the national treasury. The initial capacity of the pipeline is set at 7 million tonnes annually, with the possibility of increasing to 10 million tonnes.

The government, along with SIFC, aims to complete the project swiftly, highlighting its commitment to strengthening the country’s petroleum sector and ensuring a more reliable fuel supply.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

