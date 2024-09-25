Pakistan’s exports to US increase by 1.62% in 2 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 1.62 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $949.855 million during July-August (2024-25) against exports of US $934.666 billion during July-August (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US decreased to $473.838 million in August 2024 against the export of $494.774 million in August 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.45 percent during August 2024 as compared to the exports of $476.017 million in July 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.18 percent in the first two months, from US $4536.015 million to US $4862.017 million, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $370.661 million against US $350.977 million last year, showing an increase of 5.60 percent in July-August (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $185.606 million in August 2024, against the export of US $176.497 million in August 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.29 percent during August 2024, as compared to the imports of US $185.055 million during July 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 13.82 per cent, from $8376.052 million to US $9533.997 billion, according to the data.