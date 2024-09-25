Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s exports to US increase by 1.62% in 2 months

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 1.62 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $949.855 million during July-August (2024-25) against exports of US $934.666 billion during July-August (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US decreased to $473.838 million in August 2024 against the export of $494.774 million in August 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.45 percent during August 2024 as compared to the exports of $476.017 million in July 2024, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.18 percent in the first two months, from US $4536.015 million to US $4862.017 million, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $370.661 million against US $350.977 million last year, showing an increase of 5.60 percent in July-August (2024-25).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $185.606 million in August 2024, against the export of US $176.497 million in August 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.29 percent during August 2024, as compared to the imports of US $185.055 million during July 2024, according to the data.
The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 13.82 per cent, from $8376.052 million to US $9533.997 billion, according to the data.
Previous article
Gold prices up by Rs 2,500, reaching Rs 275,500 per tola
Next article
IPL triumphs once again at P@SHA ICT Awards 2024
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

IPL triumphs once again at P@SHA ICT Awards 2024

KARACHI: Innovative Pvt Ltd (IPL), Pakistan’s leading provider of Self-Service Banking and Currency Technology Solutions, has once again demonstrated its industry leadership by winning...

Gold prices up by Rs 2,500, reaching Rs 275,500 per tola

Pakistan, Turkmenistan to sign MoU for Gwadar port access under CPEC

Mari Petroleum launches data centres initiative in Karachi

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.