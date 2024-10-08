Big Bird Foods unveils new seafood line to meet growing demand

Big Bird Foods Limited (BBFL) has announced expanding its product portfolio with the introduction of a new line of raw fish fillets and raw finger fish, according to a filing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The company said that this product line will cater to the growing demand for high-quality seafood products in the market, aligning with our vision to innovate in the food sector and further expand our product line.

“By introducing premium raw fish fillets and finger fish, sourced from trusted suppliers, we are ensuring top quality and freshness,” stated Muhammad Riaz, Company Secretary and Head of Legal at Big Bird Foods.

“This product line is perfectly aligned with the shift towards healthier eating habits and offers convenient cooking options for our customers.”

According to industry estimates, the fish and seafood market in Pakistan currently has a demand of over 700,000 tons annually. With a growing preference for healthy and protein-rich diets, this segment is expected to grow at a rate of 4-5% per annum. The introduction of premium raw fish fillets and finger fish products will allow BBFL to capture a significant share of this expanding market.

“This strategic initiative is expected to enhance our market presence and contribute positively to our revenue streams,” the company said.