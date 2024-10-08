Sign inSubscribe
Food

Big Bird Foods unveils new seafood line to meet growing demand

Company launches raw fish fillets and finger fish, targets expanding market in Pakistan

By News Desk

Big Bird Foods Limited (BBFL) has announced expanding its product portfolio with the introduction of a new line of raw fish fillets and raw finger fish, according to a filing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.  

The company said that this product line will cater to the growing demand for high-quality seafood products in the market, aligning with our vision to innovate in the food sector and further expand our product line.

“By introducing premium raw fish fillets and finger fish, sourced from trusted suppliers, we are ensuring top quality and freshness,” stated Muhammad Riaz, Company Secretary and Head of Legal at Big Bird Foods. 

“This product line is perfectly aligned with the shift towards healthier eating habits and offers convenient cooking options for our customers.”

According to industry estimates, the fish and seafood market in Pakistan currently has a demand of over 700,000 tons annually. With a growing preference for healthy and protein-rich diets, this segment is expected to grow at a rate of 4-5% per annum. The introduction of premium raw fish fillets and finger fish products will allow BBFL to capture a significant share of this expanding market.

“This strategic initiative is expected to enhance our market presence and contribute positively to our revenue streams,” the company said. 

 

Previous article
Hyundai Motor to sell 142mn shares it holds in India subsidiary for IPO
Next article
Pakistan, China to restructure $16bn in CPEC power debt during PM Li Qiang’s visit
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan, China to restructure $16bn in CPEC power debt during PM...

Agreements to include a five-year repayment extension and three-year payment moratorium, aiming to stabilize electricity tariffs

Hyundai Motor to sell 142mn shares it holds in India subsidiary for IPO

IPPs

Four IPPs initiate termination of power deals 

China hits out at EU brandy in tit-for-tat after EV tariff vote

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.