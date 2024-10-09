Deceased Chinese engineers were not involved in IPPs talks, clarifies Finance Division 

The Finance Division has clarified news reports linking the two deceased Chinese engineers killed in an explosion in Karachi, to the ongoing talks with the independent power producers (IPPs).

In a statement, the Finance Division said that the government has been negotiating with IPPs, including the power plant for which both the Chinese engineers worked. However, the deceased engineers were not involved in the IPP talks.

“Hence, any impression created to this effect by media reports is misleading and has no basis,” the Finance Division said.

Finance Division’s clarification came after the remarks by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb that the Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a terrorist attack near the Karachi airport on Sunday night were in talks with senior government ministers regarding the renegotiation of terms for IPPs.