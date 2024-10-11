Sign inSubscribe
Exports

ECC approves additional export of 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus sugar

Export contingent on sugar mills starting production by November 21, non-compliance to result in quota revocation

By News Desk

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet on Friday okayed an additional export of 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus sugar.

The approval was accorded at a meeting of the Committee chaired by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad, according to a press statement.

The export is subject to an undertaking by the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association that their mills will commence production by the 21st of next month for the next crop year and the export quota of any non-compliant mill will be revoked.

The exporters will also ensure that the consignments are shipped within 90 days of allocation of quota.

The ECC directed the Cabinet Committee on Monitoring Sugar Exports to continue monitoring the demand, supply, and price situation of sugar in the country and update the Cabinet in this regard.

The ECC also approved a compensation package for the deceased Chinese employees of Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited.

Previous article
Pakistan’s digital payments surge 35% in FY24, reports SBP
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan General Insurance Company receives acquisition offer for 84.71% shares 

Shahzad Habib and his associates have already acquired 60.94% of the issued and outstanding shares of the company 

SBP directs all banks, MFBs to install high-resolution CCTV cameras

Roshan Digital Accounts attract $8.7bn in four years

Ghandhara Tyre temporarily suspends operations due to power supply fault

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.