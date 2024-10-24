TEXPO Pakistan 2024 kickstarts in Karachi with focus on textile, leather industries

The 5th edition of TEXPO Pakistan 2024, a three-day international exhibition aimed at promoting domestic textile and leather sectors, began at Expo Center Karachi featuring over 200 exhibitors and several business networking opportunities.

The event commenced with significant participation, attracting 573 foreign buyers from nearly 60 countries, and is set to remain open to the public on the final day, October 25th.

The exhibition was digitally inaugurated by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, alongside notable attendees including Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah. The event is organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Textile and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

At the opening ceremony, Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the potential of Pakistan’s textiles and leather industries to become more resilient and competitive through collaborative public and private sector efforts. He highlighted the exhibition as an excellent opportunity for forging new partnerships and enhancing existing relationships to ensure mutual growth and success across stakeholders.

The minister also detailed the Ministry of Commerce’s support for businesses through the Export Development Fund (EDF), which aids in trade promotion, marketing, skill development, and compliance with environmental, social, and governance standards.

He stressed the importance of adopting sustainable manufacturing practices and the integration of modern technologies to position Pakistan as a leader in eco-friendly and value-added production.

The event also featured addresses from local leaders, with the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, pointing out the significance of the event for local artisans to display their talents internationally, especially to major markets like Europe and the United States. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his hope that the event would enhance Pakistan’s soft image globally.

Numerous business-to-business meetings and memorandums of understanding signings took place, emphasizing the event’s role in enhancing economic activity and boosting the textile export community in Pakistan.

A fashion show featuring top Pakistani designers such as Shamaeel Ansari and Sanam Chaudhry also took place, showcasing the vibrant and diverse fashion landscape of Pakistan to the international delegates.

The exhibition, which continues to foster international trade relationships and highlight Pakistan’s industrial capabilities, is set to conclude on October 25, 2024, with expectations of significant business deals and partnerships.