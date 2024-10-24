OGDCL commences production at Baloch-2 well in Sanghar, Sindh  

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the commencement of production at the Baloch-2 exploratory well located in District Sanghar, Sindh.

The E&P giant shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations.

The well, drilled to a depth of 3,920 meters, is producing 350 barrels per day (BPD) of oil and 5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

The production has been connected to the Sinjhoro Processing Plant, with gas being injected into the SSGCL network.

The Baloch-2 well, part of the Sinjhoro block, is a collaborative venture involving OGDCL (76% working interest), Orient Petroleum Inc. (19%), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) (5%).

OGDCL reiterated its commitment to fast-tracking exploration, drilling, and production to enhance Pakistan’s energy security and contribute to the country’s sustainable development.