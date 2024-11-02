Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Electric vehicle policy to be unveiled on November 30, says minister

Minister for Industries outlines licensing and infrastructure plans in Senate session

By APP

Minister for Food Security, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain announced on Friday that Pakistan’s Electric Vehicle (EV) policy will be unveiled on November 30. The policy aims to support local EV manufacturing and establish a sustainable transport system. 

In response to a query from Senator Zeeshan Khanzada during the 343rd session of the Senate, the minister stated that the Engineering Development Board (EDB), responsible for issuing vehicle assembly and manufacturing certificates, has granted 51 certificates to produce two- and three-wheeler EVs (motorcycles and rickshaws) in Pakistan. 

The minister further noted that licenses for four-wheeler EV production have been issued to two companies: Eco Green Motors Pvt Ltd and Regal Automobile Pvt Ltd. 

Additionally, 40 sites have been designated for EV charging stations along the Motorways, with an approved electricity tariff ready for implementation.

Rana shared that 31 companies have applied for four-wheeler assembly plant permits, with work progressing on the applications. He emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting energy efficiency and a shift toward clean technologies in the automotive sector.

APP
APP

