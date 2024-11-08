Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Revoking LDI licenses could cause major disruptions to ATM and mobile services, PTA warns

PTA Chairman highlights Rs. 74 billion in outstanding arrears and the impact on telecom and financial services

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom on Monday about the significant arrears owed by Long-Distance International (LDI) companies.

Out of fifteen LDI companies, ten have paid a total of Rs. 10 billion, leaving Rs. 24 billion unpaid. The accumulating late fees have pushed the total arrears to Rs. 74 billion. The PTA Chairman cautioned that revoking the licenses of these companies could severely disrupt services, potentially affecting 50% of mobile communication and 40% of ATM transactions across the country.

The committee also addressed Pakistan’s heavy reliance on foreign fiber-optic infrastructure. PTA officials outlined the National Fiberization Policy, which aims to reduce this dependency and mitigate the pressure from external parties.

In addition, discussions touched on the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024. While ongoing consultations with stakeholders are underway, concerns were raised about the Ministry’s ability to regulate AI effectively, given its struggles in managing social media, particularly in tackling issues like fake news. One senator suggested that Pakistan could take a page from China’s regulatory approach by developing alternative domestic platforms.

The meeting also saw a debate on the recent appointment of the new Secretary for IT and Telecom. A senator questioned why a PhD-qualified candidate was bypassed in favor of someone with more experience. The Establishment Division clarified that practical experience was prioritized over academic qualifications, sparking further discussions on how to improve the sector, especially in areas like telecom infrastructure and IT exports.

Previous article
CCP issues report on competition in power sector
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Abu Dhabi Ports and Pakistan ink four MoUs to boost investment...

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports have signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to foster...

NLC achieves milestone with first-ever transit shipment from Karachi to Warsaw

Govt to launch new EV policy by Nov 30, targets 10,000 charging stations by 2030

Wall Street reacts to Trump’s re-election with optimism

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.