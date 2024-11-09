Sign inSubscribe
ChatGPT restored after downtime affects 19,000+ users

CEO Altman apologises for outage after users regain access at 4:34pm with few still facing problems

By Monitoring Desk

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, was back online Friday after an outage impacted thousands of users, the company confirmed.

“Issues with ChatGPT have now been resolved,” OpenAI stated on its website, noting that access was restored to most users by 4:34 p.m. PT (0034 GMT Saturday), with some facing delays until 5 p.m. (0100 GMT Saturday).

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the 30-minute outage on X, sharing a frown emoji and commenting, “We are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us.”

Outage monitoring website Downdetector.com reported that around 19,403 users were affected by the downtime, which started around 7:13 p.m. ET (0013 GMT Saturday).

The platform also faced a similar issue on June 4 this year and was down for many users worldwide. “ChatGPT is unavailable for some users,” read a message on OpenAI’s status page.

Since ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022, its user base has grown to 250 million weekly active users. OpenAI’s valuation surged to $157 billion from $14 billion in 2021, with revenues hitting $3.6 billion.

