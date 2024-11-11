Supernet is fixated on the Fixed Local Loop (FLL) Licenses. But why?

The dawn of the information age in the early 1990s ushered in a transformative era for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in developed markets. This period saw the foundations of the modern digital economy being established through the rise of the internet, personal computing, and advanced telecommunications infrastructure. These elements paved the way for the exponential expansion of several ICT companies, many of which have since become the tech giants we know and admire today.

However, while the ICT industry was booming in the developed world, Pakistan’s digital landscape remained in its infancy during this time. Limited telecom infrastructure, outdated equipment, and slow, high-cost internet access meant that the benefits of the information age were largely restricted to large businesses, academic institutions, and government entities. It was not until 1995, with the introduction of dial-up services by private internet service providers like Supernet Limited, that Pakistan began its journey towards a more connected future.

In the decades since, Pakistan’s internet landscape has evolved significantly, with the widespread adoption of mobile broadband outpacing even fixed broadband technology.

This raises an intriguing question: Why then did Supernet Limited, a pioneer of the dial-up era, decide to acquire Fixed Local Loop (FLL) licenses? To understand Supernet’s strategic move, Profit delves into the company’s story, shedding light on its operations and the factors shaping its evolution within Pakistan’s rapidly transforming ICT landscape.

Supernet and its vision of “Beyond Connectivity”

Supernet Limited, a subsidiary of Telecard Limited, is a pioneer of dial-up internet services in Pakistan, which commenced operations in 1995. The company quickly gained traction as it captured the growing demand for internet usage in the country. Over time, Supernet expanded its offerings, introducing advanced connectivity solutions like VSAT and alternative wireless services, allowing it to differentiate itself from competitors and provide LAN/WAN services to enterprises.

While Supernet’s customer base was primarily restricted to corporate clients due to limited infrastructure and high internet rates, the company focused on customized connectivity solutions and related services. However, in 2018, the company broadened its horizons, introducing a “Beyond Connectivity” vision. This strategic shift saw Supernet venture into new domains like IT infrastructure, solar power, cybersecurity, and software/applications, anticipating rapid demand for ICT services from enterprises and government institutions driven by the growth of connectivity and digital networks.

While speaking to Profit, Mr. Jamal Nasir Khan, CEO of Supernet, explained, “Since the inception of Supernet Limited, connectivity services have remained its core business. However, in 2018, we decided to expand our solutions and services from ‘connectivity’ to ‘beyond connectivity’ domain to cover IT & infrastructure, solar power, cyber security, and software & applications. This decision was taken in anticipation of an increase in demand for ICT infrastructure and services from corporations and government departments due to rapid digitization. In order to cater for this demand we established two dedicated new subsidiaries with the brand name of SuperSecure a dedicated managed cybersecurity service provider and SuperInfra for IT infrastructure and renewable energy solutions.”

Today, it has evolved into a large technology group, which offers a full spectrum of ICT solutions. It is one the leading telecommunications services providers and systems integrators in the country, which has extensive experience in providing ICT services to corporate clients. Supernet’s engineering resources can be found at 200+ locations in the country. It has developed an expertise in both connectivity and non-connectivity services for businesses.

Supernet Limited serves a diverse customer base, including enterprises in banking, oil & gas, telecom, distribution, and manufacturing, as well as various government departments and defense forces. The company has four subsidiaries – Supernet Secure Solutions, Supernet Infrastructure Solutions, Supernet E-Solutions, and Phoenix Global FZE – that collectively offer a range of services, encompassing connectivity, cybersecurity, power management, IT infrastructure, and software solutions.

The company has extensive experience in establishing and managing advanced connectivity networks, enabling it to provide robust data services, dedicated internet, and voice solutions. Supernet Secure Solutions operates as a managed security service provider, offering threat protection, compliance management, and security operations. Supernet Infrastructure Solutions provides power solutions, data center infrastructure, LAN/WAN management, and cloud/surveillance services. Supernet E-Solutions develops vertically integrated, affordable ICT software solutions tailored to customer needs. Lastly, Phoenix Global in the UAE delivers IT and communication solutions to international clients.

Listing of Supernet on the GEM Board

Telecard, the parent company of Supernet Limited, decided to list Supernet on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in September 2021, making it the first IT company and the third overall to be listed on the GEM board. Telecard’s decision to publicly list Supernet was driven by three key reasons. Firstly, the company wanted to access capital markets and unlock the true value of Supernet.

Secondly, Telecard had anticipated that Supernet’s revenues would double in the next two to three years due to the burgeoning demand for ICT solutions and rampant digitization, and the company required capital to expand its new business segments.

Thirdly, Telecard wanted to establish Supernet’s presence in the capital markets to enhance its credit history, creating a conducive environment for raising debt in the future for further expansion. The capital raised through the public listing was utilized to fuel Supernet’s growth ambitions, including the procurement of fixed assets, investments in subsidiaries, and gathering working capital. Additionally, Telecard offered its own stakes to raise further working capital for the group.

The capital was raised entirely through the book-building method. The total issue size was 21,111,121 ordinary shares, where 8,888,889 shares were offered by Telecard Limited, while 12,222,232 fresh shares were issued. The floor price for the entire issue was set at Rs 22.50 per share. Supernet planned to raise 475 million, where 200 million were to be raised through selling shares of Telecard while the rest of 275 million were to be injected as fresh equity. The book building for the IPO took place on April 12 and April 13, 2022, where Supernet’s issue was oversubscribed by 1.35x at the floor price of 22.50 per share. This showcased the faith and conviction of both individual and institutional investors in the long-term success of Supernet. A sum of 106 investors participated in the process of book building and 88 investors were successful in acquiring the shares of the company. These investors included high-net-worth individuals, insurance companies, modarabas, and foreign institutional investors.

Supernet’s transition from CVAS to FLL

Since Supernet’s forte was data, it acquired the Customer Value Added Service License for Data on October 23, 2009, to provide internet and data services along with other value-added services to its corporate clients for 15 years until October 22, 2024. Initially, the company opted for a Customer Value Added Service to provide top-notch data and internet services along with customer care but without the hassle of establishing and managing its own infrastructure, as it is capital intensive.

However, now the company believes that it is witnessing robust growth and has expanded its network to a great extent by delivering services in major cities across Pakistan. It has also become a publicly listed company and diversified its portfolio which has bolstered its position. Moreover, the market size of Fixed Local Loop stands at Rs103.9 billion approximately, while Customer Value Added Services offers a shallow market of only Rs28.3 billion. Thus, it wants to expand its footprint across all telecommunication regions of Pakistan and develop its own fiber optic infrastructure that will allow it to reach all regions including remote and far-flung ones that lack coverage but require connectivity solutions.

It has acquired new licenses for Fixed Local Loop for 14 regions across the country, which will allow it to offer data and internet services and deploy its own fibre infrastructure, independent of other third-party operators. This was not the case with the CVAS license, where the company was dependent upon the infrastructure of third parties. Moreover, PTA has terminated the issuance of CVAS, so there is no other option for the company.

The company has also embarked on this endeavor to develop a reliable and resilient fibre infrastructure to capitalize on the growing demand for fixed broadband services in Pakistan. Although the company does not offer data and internet services to households and retail customers directly, it could offer other internet service providers that serve households and retail customers to utilize its infrastructure in accordance with their needs.

We are witnessing a resurgence in the popularity of fixed broadband, which is primarily driven by households. The fixed broadband penetration in the country was consistently declining from 2014 to 2020 until the pandemic engulfed the entire globe including Pakistan. The pandemic expedited technology adoption and introduced a culture of work-from-home, both of which increased data consumption in households. People started completing professional tasks from their households more frequently, while at the same time, advanced appliances like smart TVs with 4K and HD quality became popular across various segments of the population, leading to increased watch time on TVs. Moreover, the frequent disruption of the mobile broadband service due to power outages and national security concerns also played a pivotal role in the redemption of fixed broadband services. The revival of the fixed broadband services could be corroborated by the number of subscribers, along with its data usage which is not far behind the data usage of mobile broadband.

“Supernet has obtained FLL licenses to expand its network in all telecommunication regions and build its own fiber optic infrastructure, which will improve its availability in all areas of Pakistan and improve its margins in the long run. The company is positioning itself to serve as a carrier for large volumes of data for telcos and internet service providers that cater to households and retail customers and also improve the availability of connectivity for enterprises across Pakistan. Thus, this initiative holds great potential for the company’s growth. Supernet is also planning to start operations in the MENA region as well,” Khan reiterated.

Supernet’s Vision for Innovation and Expansion

The company has an ambitious plan to develop its own infrastructure by erecting a fibre network, which will assist telecom companies in the transmission of data. The company believes that there will be a transformational rise in the data volume of telcos due to increased data consumption as soon as 5G technology is launched in the country. The telcos will require a gigantic capacity to transport their mammoth data volumes. This is where Supernet will come in, it will serve as a carrier for telcos and provide high-quality service through its resilient and robust infrastructure.

The Fixed Local Loop licenses will also assist the company in cost optimization. Currently, the company utilizes the infrastructure of third parties, the price they charge is the sum of the cost of establishing and maintaining infrastructure; and their margin. However, if the company establishes its own infrastructure, it will be able to eliminate the margin of the third party, which in turn will improve its margins in the long term.

Analyzing the historical performance of the Supernet group reveals that it is a company which has witnessed tremendous growth over the past five years. On a consolidated basis, its topline has grown from Rs 2.7 billion to Rs 8.5 billion at a rate of 32.8% per annum. This growth is primarily driven by its offering of a comprehensive suite of ICT services under one roof to a diverse range of customers, including corporations, government agencies, and defence forces.

The company’s revenue could be divided into three main segments, data networking, turnkey projects, and the sale of equipment, software, and licenses, where the data networking segment has expanded at a rate of 10% per annum and turnkey projects segment has plummeted at a rate of 31.0% annually. However, the segment which focuses on the sale of equipment, software, and licenses has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 158.0% per annum to become the leading segment. If we discuss the company’s profitability, its net income has seen an impressive growth of 63.2% per annum, where it stood at only Rs 34 million in 2020 but now it has increased to Rs 241 million in 2024, while its EBITDA has enlarged by 21.2% per annum, it has gone from Rs 312 in 2020 to Rs 674 in 2024.

Supernet’s acquisition of Fixed Loop Licenses certainly reflects its visionary approach, where it not only aspires to expand its data and internet services across distant regions in the country but also wants to explore the possibility of serving as a carrier for telcos and internet service providers for retail customers. Supernet has proved its potential in the past by successfully implementing its vision of “Beyond Connectivity” but will it be able to achieve its objectives this time around? That is a question only time can answer.