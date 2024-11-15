Pakistan cargo ship docks in Bangladesh for the first time since 1971

A cargo vessel from Karachi docked at Bangladesh’s Chittagong port on Wednesday, marking the first direct maritime link between Pakistan and Bangladesh since 1971.

This historic docking is seen as a breakthrough in the complex diplomatic relationship between the two nations, especially after the recent shift in Bangladesh’s government.

The Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh highlighted the docking as a major step toward improving bilateral trade. According to the High Commission, this new route will help streamline supply chains, reduce transit time, and create business opportunities between the two countries.

High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof emphasized the growing demand for direct trade, proposing more direct shipping links to strengthen eco-social relations. He expressed optimism that these initiatives could boost economic cooperation and further normalize relations.

The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has long been strained due to the 1971 war, in which East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) gained independence after a nine-month conflict.

The memory of this war, marked by significant atrocities, has continued to shape Bangladeshi public opinion and policy toward Pakistan for decades.

Bangladesh, with India’s military support, achieved independence on 16 December 1971, leading to close ties between Dhaka and New Delhi. India remains Bangladesh’s largest trading partner in South Asia, with annual trade nearing $16 billion, a relationship that flourished during the 15-year rule of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader, maintained strong India-Bangladesh ties during her tenure, fostering collaboration in trade, energy, and defense.

Her government previously rejected Pakistan’s request for the Chinese-built warship PNS Taimur to dock at Chattogram Port in 2022, underlining the diplomatic distance between the two nations.

However, since Ms Hasina’s recent ouster, a shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy has been observed. The new interim government led by Mohammad Yunus has shown openness toward rekindling relations with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan and Mr Yunus recently discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation during the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“This maritime link is essential for reviving our relations,” Mr Yunus said in New York, advocating for a “new page” in Pakistan-Bangladesh ties. The recent cargo vessel arrival is seen as the first of many initiatives aimed at bridging the historical divide between the two nations, signaling a potential new era of cooperation in South Asia.