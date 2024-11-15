SECP registers 2,477 new companies in October, led by growth in IT sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,477 new companies in October 2024, bringing the total number of registered companies in the country to 233,587. This increase reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s corporate sector and its ongoing expansion.

The SECP’s push towards digitization continues to show results, with 99 percent of the new registrations processed through its efficient online system.

This achievement marks another step in the Commission’s efforts to create a seamless, tech-driven regulatory environment that promotes transparency and supports ease of doing business in Pakistan, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Among the new registrations, private limited companies comprised 57 percent, while single-member companies represented 41 percent. The remaining 2 percent included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

The Information Technology and E-commerce sectors led with 556 new companies, followed by the Services sector with 486 registrations. Trading saw an increase of 388 companies, while Real Estate Development and Construction recorded 270 new entries.

Other sectors showing growth included Food, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals with 270 new companies, Tourism and Transport with 174, and the Energy, Power and Fuel sector with 221 new registrations. Additionally, 112 companies were registered across various other sectors.

Foreign investment in the corporate sector also showed encouraging signs, with 48 new companies receiving capital from international investors. These investors came from a range of countries, including Afghanistan, China, France, Germany, Malaysia, Oman, and Turkey. Notably, China led the way with 39 new companies, followed by Afghanistan with 4. The remaining investments were spread across other countries, each contributing one new company.

This rise in foreign investment underscores global confidence in Pakistan’s market potential and highlights the SECP’s role in fostering a more open, competitive, and business-friendly environment.