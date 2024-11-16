Sign inSubscribe
SBP to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on November 19

Winners of the Business Idea Competition will also be announced during key event to be held in Karachi 

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day (WED) on November 19, 2024, across Pakistan through its 16 field offices. 

According to a statement issued by the central bank, the key event will be held at SBP Karachi with a keynote address by Governor SBP Mr Jameel Ahmad. The event is expected to bring together top officials from banks, non-bank institutions, and working women’s associations to recognize the significant contributions of women entrepreneurs to the economy.

SBP said that it has been undertaking a range of activities as part of the preparation for Women Entrepreneurship Day in collaboration with its stakeholders, since July 2024, to foster an enabling environment for women-led businesses. 

These activities—including workshops, awareness campaigns, and mentorship programs—aimed to inform women about available financing options and provide guidance to support their entrepreneurial journey. 

Through these efforts, SBP-BSC offices have engaged with over 1,000 women entrepreneurs nationwide.

The main ceremony at SBP Karachi will include conferring awards to women-led businesses across various categories, e.g., Innovative Leadership, Social Impact, Sustainability Champion, and Resilience, acknowledging their remarkable achievements in the entrepreneurial landscape. 

Additionally, the winners of the Business Idea Competition will also be announced during the event whereas recognition awards will be conferred to high-performing banks that have consistently extended loans to female borrowers.

WED is a global initiative aimed at acknowledging and supporting women who drive innovation, create jobs, and significantly contribute to economic growth. Despite their crucial role, a sizeable section of women faces impediments in accessing finance and business opportunities. Through this celebration, SBP and its partners seek to inspire more women to pursue entrepreneurship and succeed in today’s competitive environment.

 

SC seeks FBR, FIA reports on foreign accounts, recovery of embezzled funds  
Large-scale manufacturing shrinks by 0.76% in Q1 FY25
News Desk
News Desk

Profit by Pakistan Today
