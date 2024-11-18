Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Despite opposition from within govt ranks, Dar greenlights sale of 35% of future gas discoveries to private companies

The move is one among a series of decisions by the incumbent Shehbaz administration that seek to privatise much of Pakistan’s natural resources.

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: A task force led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has approved a decision to sell 35% of all future gas discoveries to private companies through a competitive bidding process. 

The move is one among a series of decisions by the incumbent Shehbaz administration that seek to privatise much of Pakistan’s natural resources. Already the government under the SIFC umbrella has been trying its best to find foreign investors for Pakistan’s mineral resources as well as its agricultural land. Gas discoveries, of which Pakistan has plenty, also require investment and interested parties. However, a 35% chunk of any future discoveries going to the private sector is a decision that has had its critics from within the government as well. 

The task force was the scene of flaring political tensions within the PML-N as well, with Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik raising concerns about selling future gas reserves to the private sector. The Deputy Prime Minister and some of his people have made rosy projections of $5 billion pouring into Pakistan’s oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sector, but no clear roadmap has been presented for how this will work. The government has also failed to share any comprehensive feasibility study for such sales. 

Musadik Malik tried his level best to stop the policy from being approved, employing delaying tactics, including absenting himself from key meetings and proposing a controversial framework to stall the final decision.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Previous article
FinMin discusses priority sector financing with SBP, PBA leaders
Next article
PM Shehbaz Sharif vows strict action against tax evaders and abettors
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FinMin discusses priority sector financing with SBP, PBA leaders

Minister calls for expedited implementation of short-term initiatives to boost inclusive and sustainable financial growth.

RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024

ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance minister

Fauji Fertilizer raises offer price to acquire Agritech shares amidst competition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.