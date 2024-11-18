Despite opposition from within govt ranks, Dar greenlights sale of 35% of future gas discoveries to private companies

ISLAMABAD: A task force led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has approved a decision to sell 35% of all future gas discoveries to private companies through a competitive bidding process.

The move is one among a series of decisions by the incumbent Shehbaz administration that seek to privatise much of Pakistan’s natural resources. Already the government under the SIFC umbrella has been trying its best to find foreign investors for Pakistan’s mineral resources as well as its agricultural land. Gas discoveries, of which Pakistan has plenty, also require investment and interested parties. However, a 35% chunk of any future discoveries going to the private sector is a decision that has had its critics from within the government as well.

The task force was the scene of flaring political tensions within the PML-N as well, with Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik raising concerns about selling future gas reserves to the private sector. The Deputy Prime Minister and some of his people have made rosy projections of $5 billion pouring into Pakistan’s oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sector, but no clear roadmap has been presented for how this will work. The government has also failed to share any comprehensive feasibility study for such sales.