Nokia wins multi-billion 5G extension deal in india

The announcement comes as Bharti Airtel, MediaTek, and Nokia successfully complete trials aimed at enhancing 5G uplink performance

By Monitoring Desk

Nokia on Wednesday said it had won a “multi-billion” dollar deal with India’s Bharti Airtel for the delivery of 4G and 5G equipment.

The announcement comes as Bharti Airtel, MediaTek, and Nokia successfully complete trials aimed at enhancing 5G uplink performance. Conducted at Airtel’s tech lab, the trial set a new benchmark by achieving uplink speeds of 300 Mbps, thanks to the efficient combination of TDD and FDD mid-band spectrum.

The innovative trial utilized frequency bands of 3.5 GHz (n78) and 2.1 GHz (n1), significantly improving uplink performance. This dynamic switching between TDD and FDD carriers allows Airtel to efficiently manage high-demand use cases such as video conferencing, live streaming, and large file uploads. The trial promises enhanced network efficiency, faster connectivity, and an improved user experience.

Randeep Sekhon, Airtel’s Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the importance of continuous innovation in their network infrastructure. He noted that this trial not only boosts uplink speeds but also ensures a faster, more reliable 5G experience for users. MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G mobile platform played a crucial role in achieving these impressive uplink speeds.

Tarun Chhabra, Nokia’s Country Manager in India, expressed pride in their long-term partnership with Airtel, stating that the success of the trial would pave the way for superior 5G networks, supporting mobile devices and data-intensive applications. This trial utilized Nokia’s next-generation 5G AirScale radio portfolio and MediaTek’s Dimensity platform.

 

